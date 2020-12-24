Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $368.00 Price Target

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been assigned a $368.00 target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.20.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $270.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.78 and its 200-day moving average is $224.27. FedEx has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.66, for a total transaction of $464,245.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,963.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,014,730. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $462,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $3,020,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 172.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,618 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,247,000 after buying an additional 38,335 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

