Craig Hallum Reiterates Buy Rating for Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Craig Hallum in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 95.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CELC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday.

Celcuity stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $100.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Celcuity by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Celcuity by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celcuity by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 141,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,110,000. 18.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

