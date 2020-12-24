Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €45.00 by Nord/LB

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.64% from the stock’s previous close.

1COV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €51.64 ($60.76).

Get Covestro AG (1COV.F) alerts:

1COV stock opened at €50.36 ($59.25) on Tuesday. Covestro AG has a 52-week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52-week high of €51.50 ($60.59). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.36.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.