Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives $315.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $318.91.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $354.32. 20,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,858. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.74 and its 200 day moving average is $291.91. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $369.12.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $304,787.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,849.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.07, for a total transaction of $359,399.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,926.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,399 shares of company stock worth $57,755,171 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 17.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

