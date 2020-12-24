Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COST. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.52.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $361.89. 1,746,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $377.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.15. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total transaction of $869,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,565,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,300 shares of company stock worth $6,249,872 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

