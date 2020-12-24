CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of CRVL traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.01. The company had a trading volume of 25,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,387. CorVel has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day moving average is $83.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.81.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 3,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $273,104.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,606.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $81,910.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 910,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,591,013.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,864,743. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CorVel by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in CorVel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CorVel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in CorVel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CorVel by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 44.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

