Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,114 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 47.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after buying an additional 1,898,074 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 57.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,586,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,980,000 after buying an additional 943,677 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Corning by 1,450.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 784,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Corning by 210.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,151,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,834,000 after purchasing an additional 780,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

GLW opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $38.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.75, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.