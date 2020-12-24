CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

Get CorMedix alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRMD. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a market outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on CorMedix in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CorMedix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.60.

CorMedix stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $9.42.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in CorMedix by 111.0% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,758,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CorMedix by 262.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 10.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 106.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares during the last quarter.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorMedix (CRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.