CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) Trading Up 1.1%

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP)’s stock price was up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €14.30 ($16.82) and last traded at €14.21 ($16.72). Approximately 194,687 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €14.05 ($16.53).

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCAP shares. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €35.60 ($41.88).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38. The stock has a market cap of $367.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

