Copa (NYSE:CPA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CPA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

Shares of NYSE CPA traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.94. 453,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,952. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.66. Copa has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.99 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Copa will post -5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 270.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 21.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 264.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

