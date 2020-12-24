CONX (OTCMKTS:CONXU) Stock Price Up 1.3%

CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 293,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 563,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

About CONX (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.