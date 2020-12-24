Convatec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Convatec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

CNVVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Convatec Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Convatec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of Convatec Group stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. Convatec Group has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

