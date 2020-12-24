Contrasting Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) and GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH)

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) and GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vericity and GWG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericity $135.30 million 1.15 -$19.32 million N/A N/A GWG $92.28 million 2.54 $108.11 million N/A N/A

GWG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vericity.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vericity and GWG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A GWG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Vericity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of GWG shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Vericity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.4% of GWG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Vericity has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GWG has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vericity and GWG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericity -18.59% -11.26% -3.46% GWG 5.23% -45.36% -4.40%

Summary

GWG beats Vericity on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vericity Company Profile

There is no company description available for Vericity Inc.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc., a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies. It also operates a financial services product distribution platform; and develops and commercializes epigenetic technology for the life insurance industry. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

