Contrasting Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) & TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) and TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Real Goods Solar and TopBuild’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Goods Solar $12.73 million 0.07 -$42.08 million N/A N/A TopBuild $2.62 billion 2.44 $190.99 million $5.49 35.32

TopBuild has higher revenue and earnings than Real Goods Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Real Goods Solar and TopBuild’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Goods Solar N/A N/A N/A TopBuild 8.36% 18.32% 8.31%

Volatility and Risk

Real Goods Solar has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TopBuild has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Real Goods Solar and TopBuild, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Goods Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A TopBuild 0 5 6 0 2.55

TopBuild has a consensus target price of $156.25, suggesting a potential downside of 19.43%. Given TopBuild’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TopBuild is more favorable than Real Goods Solar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.3% of TopBuild shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Real Goods Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of TopBuild shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TopBuild beats Real Goods Solar on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc. operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Solar Division segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States. Its POWERHOUSE segment manufactures and sells solar shingles. The company offers turnkey services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty. The company markets its products and services through an outside sales team, inside sales, e-sales, and customer referral programs, as well as an online direct marketing channel. Real Goods Solar, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 5, 2020, Real Goods Solar, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services. The company also provides various services and tools that are designed to assist builders in applying the principles of building science to new home construction, which include pre-construction plan reviews, various inspection services, and diagnostic testing; and home energy rating services. It serves single-family homebuilders, local/single-family custom builders, multi-family builders, commercial general contractors, remodelers, and individual homeowners, as well as insulation contractors, gutter contractors, weatherization contractors, other contractors, dealers, metal building erectors, and modular home builders. TopBuild Corp. has approximately 200 installation branches and 75 distribution centers in the United States. The company was formerly known as Masco SpinCo Corp. and changed its name to TopBuild Corp. in March 2015. TopBuild Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

