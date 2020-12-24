Contrasting Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU) & Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) and Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Casper Sleep and Luvu Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casper Sleep 1 4 5 0 2.40 Luvu Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Casper Sleep presently has a consensus target price of $10.10, indicating a potential upside of 42.25%. Given Casper Sleep’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Casper Sleep is more favorable than Luvu Brands.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Casper Sleep and Luvu Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casper Sleep $439.26 million 0.66 -$93.04 million ($8.86) -0.80 Luvu Brands $18.38 million 0.36 $860,000.00 N/A N/A

Luvu Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Casper Sleep.

Profitability

This table compares Casper Sleep and Luvu Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casper Sleep -21.15% N/A -39.66% Luvu Brands 6.28% -79.34% 25.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.5% of Casper Sleep shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Casper Sleep beats Luvu Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2019, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners. The company was formerly known as Providence Mattress Company and changed its name to Casper Sleep Inc. in January 2014. Casper Sleep Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator Bedroom Adventure Gear, products for sensuality and intimacy. It also provides daybeds, sofas, and beanbags made from virgin and re-purposed polyurethane foam under the Jaxx brand; and medical (PPE, medical isolation gowns, and face masks) and bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase and resale of products to retailers, e-commerce sites, and single retail stores, as well as provision of contract manufacturing and fulfillment services. It markets its products through various websites comprising liberator.com, jaxxliving.com, and avanacomfort.com; and Liberator exhibition and Atlanta stores, as well as through distributors, retailers, and e-tailers across various channels of adult, mass market, drug, and specialty accounts. The company was formerly known as Liberator, Inc. and changed its name to Luvu Brands, Inc. in November 2015. Luvu Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

