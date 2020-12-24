Contrasting Laxai Pharma (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) & Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) and Laxai Pharma (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Braskem and Laxai Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braskem $12.72 billion 0.28 -$643.89 million ($1.71) -5.22 Laxai Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Laxai Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Braskem.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Braskem shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 93.0% of Laxai Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Braskem and Laxai Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braskem 0 3 2 0 2.40 Laxai Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Braskem currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.18%. Given Braskem’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Braskem is more favorable than Laxai Pharma.

Risk and Volatility

Braskem has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laxai Pharma has a beta of 3.33, suggesting that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Braskem and Laxai Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braskem -20.56% -962.43% -13.59% Laxai Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Laxai Pharma beats Braskem on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, and chloride. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density polyethylene, and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The company also manufactures, sells, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene PetroquÃ­mica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About Laxai Pharma

Laxai Pharma, Ltd. offers contract research services in the United States. It provides integrated services across the drug development spectrum. The company focuses its services in the areas of biostatistics, data management (EDC, Hybrid, and Paper), CDISC consulting, medical writing, monitoring, regulatory, drug safety, and related training programs. The company was formerly known as Nexgen Biofuels Ltd. and changed its name to Laxai Pharma, Ltd. in February, 2010. Laxai Pharma, Ltd. is based in Tampa, Florida.

