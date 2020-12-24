Contrasting iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSE:AGZ) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSE:AGZ) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.1% of iShares Agency Bond ETF shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares iShares Agency Bond ETF and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iShares Agency Bond ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.47 billion 1.18 -$191.04 million ($1.16) -30.76

iShares Agency Bond ETF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for iShares Agency Bond ETF and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iShares Agency Bond ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 1 5 2 0 2.13

Profitability

This table compares iShares Agency Bond ETF and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iShares Agency Bond ETF N/A N/A N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft -3.20% -7.43% -2.78%

Dividends

iShares Agency Bond ETF pays an annual dividend of $2.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays out -80.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

iShares Agency Bond ETF has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft beats iShares Agency Bond ETF on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions. The Business Area Solutions segment provides process solutions for the dairy, food, beverage, pharma, and chemical industries. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. The company has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

