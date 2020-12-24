Contrasting Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) & MabVax Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MBVXQ)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and MabVax Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MBVXQ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ascendis Pharma A/S and MabVax Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 13 0 3.00 MabVax Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus price target of $183.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.78%. Given Ascendis Pharma A/S’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ascendis Pharma A/S is more favorable than MabVax Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Ascendis Pharma A/S and MabVax Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S -4,042.79% -55.72% -49.42% MabVax Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MabVax Therapeutics has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ascendis Pharma A/S and MabVax Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S $14.98 million 616.89 -$244.18 million ($5.25) -32.95 MabVax Therapeutics N/A N/A -$19.02 million N/A N/A

MabVax Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of MabVax Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia. It is also developing preclinical studies in the field of oncology for potential product candidates and evaluate systemic and localized delivery systems using its TransCon technologies. It also has strategic collaborations with Sanofi to develop TransCon technologies for the treatment of diabetes. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

About MabVax Therapeutics

MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs to treat cancer. TELINTRA is the Company’s lead small molecule product candidate in clinical development for the treatment of blood disorders, including cancer. MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Telik, Inc., is based in San Diego, California.

