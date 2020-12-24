Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) rose 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.21 and last traded at $16.90. Approximately 2,386,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,572,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Continental Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Harold Hamm acquired 769,235 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $9,753,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 15.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

