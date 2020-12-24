ContentBox Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $695,029.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ContentBox has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010566 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.44 or 0.00421014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,201,304,465 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

