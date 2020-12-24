Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Up 6.4%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) shot up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.50. 2,055,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 700,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCF. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 697,364 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 145,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 432.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 315,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 256,410 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 28.3% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,880,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 414,726 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 103.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 31,085 shares during the period.

About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

