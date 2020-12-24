Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Up 6.4%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) shot up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.50. 2,055,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 700,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter.
About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)
Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.
