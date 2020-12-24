Comparing CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) & EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC)

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) and EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and EnSync’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CenterPoint Energy $12.30 billion 0.95 $791.00 million $1.79 12.01 EnSync $11.93 million 0.05 -$12.97 million N/A N/A

CenterPoint Energy has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Volatility and Risk

CenterPoint Energy has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnSync has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CenterPoint Energy and EnSync, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CenterPoint Energy 0 10 6 0 2.38 EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A

CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus price target of $21.13, suggesting a potential downside of 1.74%. Given CenterPoint Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CenterPoint Energy is more favorable than EnSync.

Profitability

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and EnSync’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenterPoint Energy -9.49% 14.78% 2.62% EnSync N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of CenterPoint Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of CenterPoint Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of EnSync shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CenterPoint Energy beats EnSync on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes. Its Indiana Electric Integrated segment provides energy delivery services to electric customers and electric generation assets to electric customers and wholesale markets. The company's Natural Gas Distribution segment sells regulated intrastate natural gas; provides natural gas transportation and storage services for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers; and offers unregulated services comprising home appliance maintenance and repair services. This segment owns approximately 98,000 linear miles of natural gas distribution mains. Its Energy Services segment provides physical natural gas supplies primarily to commercial and industrial customers, and electric and natural gas utilities; natural gas management services; and physical delivery services, as well as procures and optimizes transportation and storage assets. It owns and operates 210 miles of intrastate pipeline in Louisiana and Texas; and leases transportation capacity on various interstate and intrastate pipelines, and storage. The company's Infrastructure Services segment offers underground pipeline construction and repair services. Its Midstream Investment segment offers natural gas and crude oil gathering, and natural gas processing services to its producer customers; and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to its producer, power plant, local distribution company, and industrial end-user customers. As of March 2, 2020, it served approximately 7 million electric and natural gas metered customers. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity. Its products also comprise DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs; True Peer-to-PeerTM energy exchange technology; and Hybrid energy storage system. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

