Comparing Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL) & Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) and Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Caesars Entertainment has a beta of 3.12, suggesting that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Candlewood Hotel has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Caesars Entertainment and Candlewood Hotel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caesars Entertainment $2.53 billion 6.32 $81.00 million $1.47 52.16 Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Caesars Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Candlewood Hotel.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Caesars Entertainment and Candlewood Hotel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caesars Entertainment 0 4 9 0 2.69 Candlewood Hotel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $66.03, indicating a potential downside of 13.88%. Given Caesars Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Caesars Entertainment is more favorable than Candlewood Hotel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.7% of Caesars Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Caesars Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Candlewood Hotel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Caesars Entertainment and Candlewood Hotel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caesars Entertainment -47.29% -56.40% -7.39% Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Caesars Entertainment beats Candlewood Hotel on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Candlewood Hotel

As of December, 2003 Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. is out of business. Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. operates, franchises, owns, and manages business-travel hotels. It offers studios, one-bedroom suites, and accommodations to mid-market business and personal travelers. Each hotel is equipped with an exercise room, a complimentary guest laundry facility, a dry cleaning drop, free local calls and long distance calls, and self-service packaged foods and beverages; and a free Â’First Night Kit' complete with items, such as coffee and popcorn. In addition, studio and one-bedroom suite offers amenities, such as two telephones, with two incoming direct dial lines and computer connections; an executive desk with a quad-outlet to accommodate office equipment needs, an executive chair, a bulletin board, a guest chair, and personalized remote accessible telephone mail; a television, video cassette player, and compact disc player; an iron and ironing board; and a kitchen. In addition, it operates recreational facilities, such as swimming pool and fitness center; a kitchen in every suite; a complimentary Â’cooked to order' breakfast; and a hospitality area for breakfast and socializing. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

