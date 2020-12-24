Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BVN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter worth approximately $26,997,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 461.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,377 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,784 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 115.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,455,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,109 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 751.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 507,408 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 447,824 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 168.7% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 440,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 276,475 shares during the period. 55.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,091. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.