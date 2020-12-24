Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP presently has an average rating of Hold.

SBS stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $825.90 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBS. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 0.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 429,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 33,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

