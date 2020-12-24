Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a top pick rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.57.

CMCSA opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 50.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 32,668 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,990,288 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $311,461,000 after purchasing an additional 393,133 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Comcast by 2,915.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,453 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 23,642 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 846,953 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,014,000 after buying an additional 75,206 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

