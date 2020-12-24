Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:UMRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.50

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 434509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

UMRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $539.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 3.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cogent Biosciences stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Cogent Biosciences worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s immune system to cure cancer. The firm’s technologies include Antibody-Coupled T-cell Receptor, which is a chimeric protein that binds to tumor targeting antibodies.

