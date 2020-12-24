Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:UMRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.50

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 434509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.
UMRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.
The firm has a market capitalization of $539.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 3.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Cogent Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMRX)
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s immune system to cure cancer. The firm’s technologies include Antibody-Coupled T-cell Receptor, which is a chimeric protein that binds to tumor targeting antibodies.
