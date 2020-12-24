Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.82.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 37.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

CDE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,438. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.90.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

