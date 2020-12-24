Coeur Mining (CDE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) in the last few weeks:

12/18/2020 – Coeur Mining was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/18/2020 – Coeur Mining was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/18/2020 – Coeur Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $9.50 to $10.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Coeur Mining was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/24/2020 – Coeur Mining was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

10/30/2020 – Coeur Mining was given a new $9.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

CDE stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 141,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,438. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.90. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 548,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

