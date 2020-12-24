Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:COCP)’s stock price traded down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.51. 3,310,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 4,071,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COCP. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Cocrystal Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33.

Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,656,000.

About Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

