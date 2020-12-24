Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KOF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 54,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,028. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $65.49.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

