CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

CCNE has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $356.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.95. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $33.38.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis X. Straub III purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $99,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,203.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,876 shares of company stock worth $137,516. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in CNB Financial by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

