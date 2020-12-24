CME Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 12,574 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 692% compared to the typical volume of 1,587 call options.

CME stock opened at $180.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.89. The company has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

In other news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,988,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 48,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,438,000 after acquiring an additional 361,711 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

