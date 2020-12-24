CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CMC Materials by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $140.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.26 and a 52 week high of $174.87.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $274.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.78.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segment. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

