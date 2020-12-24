Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Sells $1,109,535.68 in Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Scott Reasoner sold 72,424 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $1,109,535.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Reasoner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudera alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $474,711.12.

Shares of NYSE CLDR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. 12,342,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,594,540. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cloudera by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 11.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 7.2% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLDR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.