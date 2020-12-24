Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Receives $41.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSE CLW traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,029. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $621.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $282,654.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 492.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 28,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

