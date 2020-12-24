ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) traded up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.43. 150,087 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 113,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ClearOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $46.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 17,100 shares of ClearOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,635.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,259,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,280,894.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 71,395 shares of company stock worth $154,082. 6.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

