Claymore (CLM) Market Capitalization Achieves $1,562.00

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Claymore token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, VinDAX and DDEX. Claymore has a market cap of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00134538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00020585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.44 or 0.00666429 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00179995 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00382541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00097148 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00058571 BTC.

About Claymore

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com . The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken . Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DDEX and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

