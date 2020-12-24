Clarke Inc. (CKI.TO) (TSE:CKI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.50

Shares of Clarke Inc. (CKI.TO) (TSE:CKI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and traded as high as $6.55. Clarke Inc. (CKI.TO) shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 14,200 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.76 million and a P/E ratio of -3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.65.

Clarke Inc. (CKI.TO) (TSE:CKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.06 million during the quarter.

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

