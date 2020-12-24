City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Receives $71.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of CHCO opened at $68.78 on Monday. City has a 52-week low of $53.06 and a 52-week high of $82.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.68.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $54.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that City will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. City’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

In other City news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $176,623.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $925,679.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $509,498.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of City by 32.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Grace Capital acquired a new position in City in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in City by 135.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in City by 14.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in City in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

