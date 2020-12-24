Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.70 Per Share

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.60.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on C. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.30.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $126.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 196,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 43,538 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Citigroup by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 411,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after acquiring an additional 19,849 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

