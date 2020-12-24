Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $383.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $376.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $383.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $358.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.13. The company has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 13.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,697,000 after buying an additional 188,481 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuit by 13.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $360,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

