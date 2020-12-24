Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSCO. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $187.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after buying an additional 3,721,337 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $129,419,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

