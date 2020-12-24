Cigna (NYSE:CI) versus Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) Critical Survey

Cigna (NYSE:CI) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cigna and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cigna 0 3 14 1 2.89 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cigna presently has a consensus price target of $249.21, suggesting a potential upside of 25.24%. Given Cigna’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cigna is more favorable than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cigna and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cigna $153.57 billion 0.47 $5.10 billion $17.05 11.67 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cigna has higher revenue and earnings than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.0% of Cigna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cigna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cigna and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cigna 3.38% 15.39% 4.54% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cigna beats Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to on and off the public exchanges. The International Markets segment offers supplemental health, life, and accident insurance products; and health care coverage, as well as health care benefits to mobile employees of multinational organizations. This segment offers health coverage, hospitalization, dental, critical illness, personal accident, term life, and variable universal life products. The Group Disability and Other segment provides group long-term and short-term disability, group life, accident, voluntary, and specialty insurance products, as well as related services; permanent insurance contracts to corporations to provide coverage on the lives of certain employees for the purpose of financing employer-paid future benefit obligations; and reinsurance, settlement annuity, individual life insurance, and annuity and retirement benefit business. The company distributes its products and services through insurance brokers and consultants; directly to employers, unions and other groups, or individuals; and private and public exchanges. Cigna Corporation has a strategic alliance with Priority Health to make health care coverage accessible to Michigan employers, their employees and families. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III Company Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industries primarily located in the United States. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

