Christopher Aylward Acquires 250,000 Shares of APN Property Group Limited (APD.AX) (ASX:APD) Stock

APN Property Group Limited (APD.AX) (ASX:APD) insider Christopher Aylward purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.59 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$147,500.00 ($105,357.14).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from APN Property Group Limited (APD.AX)’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. APN Property Group Limited (APD.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

APN Property Group Limited operates as a real estate investment fund manager in Australia and internationally. It operates through Real Estate Securities Funds, Industrial Real Estate Fund, Direct Real Estate Funds, and Investment Revenue segments. The company manages open ended properties securities funds, listed property trusts, fixed term Australian funds, and wholesale funds.

