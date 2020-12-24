ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ IMOS opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $193.77 million during the quarter.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.
Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.