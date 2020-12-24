ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ IMOS opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $193.77 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

