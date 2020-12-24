China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group (OTCMKTS:YYYH) Shares Down 15.3%

China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:YYYH) was down 15.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 2,223 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39.

China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YYYH)

China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group Inc, a digital advertising technology company, develops and provides advertising software and service solutions in the United States. It operates an advertising technology platform, the MediaShift Monetization Platform, which deploys digital advertisements on WiFi networks at sign-in and while surfing the Internet through display ads and interstitial videos.

