China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Trading Up 11.5%

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)’s share price was up 11.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 1,496,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,861,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Pharma stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of China Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

