China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of COE stock opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $532.69 million, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of -0.85. China Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $37.19.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.86. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.06%.
China Online Education Group Company Profile
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.
