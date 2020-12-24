China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of COE stock opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $532.69 million, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of -0.85. China Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $37.19.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.86. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in China Online Education Group by 64.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 124,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 88,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.