Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $534.00.

CHE opened at $536.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.53. Chemed has a 52-week low of $330.01 and a 52-week high of $543.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chemed will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.13, for a total value of $1,940,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,746,905.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total value of $1,091,484.88. Insiders sold a total of 10,653 shares of company stock worth $5,278,900 in the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 66,371.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,096 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Chemed by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Chemed by 3.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 348,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Chemed by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,043,000 after acquiring an additional 32,878 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth about $70,417,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

